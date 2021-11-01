Blackpool earned their seventh win of the season with a victory over Sheffield United at the weekend, moving them up to sixth in the Championship table.

Keshi Anderson scored the only goal of the game at Bramall Lane, meaning Neil Critchley’s side have won three successive matches.

The Seasiders have enjoyed a brilliant start to their campaign, while fellow promoted sides Hull City and Peterborough United both remain towards the foot of the table.

Blackpool are preparing to host Stoke City on Wednesday evening and could potentially move up to fourth place with an impressive win.

Here are the best of today's Championship rumours...

1. Manchester United attempted to sign Fulham starlet Manchester United reportedly attempted to sign Fabio Carvalho before he joined Fulham when he was a 12-year-old. Chelsea and Arsenal were also 'very keen' to land the youngster. (talkSPORT)

2. Liverpool and Chelsea swoop for Rams' coaches Youth development phase lead and U15s coach Matthew Thorpe has joined Liverpool, while U18s coach Adam Thorley has made the move to European champions Chelsea. The pair have been involved with the likes of Lee Buchanan, Max Bird, Jason Knight and Louie Sibley over the years. (Derby Telegraph)

3. Barnsley linked with highly-rated Oldham Athletic forward Barnsley have joined a number of clubs that have been linked with Oldham Athletic's Dylan Bahamboula. The likes of Portsmouth, Millwall and MK Dons have all expressed interest in the 26-year-old. (HampshireLive)

4. Everton set for battle over signing of Nottingham Forest youngster Everton are joining Crystal Palace and a few other Premier League clubs in the race to sign Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson. The 20-year-old has three goals and three asissts in the Championship this season. (Football League World)