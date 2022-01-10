Blackpool transfer rumours: Seasiders could officially confirm striker's arrival today, Manchester United winger set for Birmingham City move

In the Championships, Sheffield United are set to allow a goalkeeper to leave on an initial loan deal that will become permanent at the end of the season while Nottingham Forest are said to be showing interest in a former Birmingham City loanee who has been linked with Celtic and Middlesbrough this month.

Here are Monday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Marseille could hijack Fulham move for Fulgini Fulham's attempts to sign long-term transfer target Angelo Fulgini this month could be in trouble as Marseille are now thought to be showing interest in the £18m rated player (The Sun) Photo: FRANCK FIFE

2. Drameh is not a Bluebird yet No deal has been finalised despite reports suggesting that Cardiff City have signed Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh (BBC) Photo: Stu Forster

3. Diallo set to join Birmigham City on-loan Birmingham City have agreed to sign Man United sensation Amad Diallo on-loan for the rest of the season (Football Insider) Photo: Emilio Andreoli

4. Forest join Celtic and Boro in Mcgree interest Nottingham Forest are reportedly 'interested' in a potential January move for £2m rated Australia international Riley McGree who has also been linked with Celtic and Middlesbrough (Nottingham Post) Photo: Ashley Allen