The Seasiders were unable to play their first away match of the year after their Championship meeting with Barnsley was postponed.

Blackpool were looking to bounce back from their disappointing FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool last Saturday and could have made it two league wins from two.

Neil Critchley’s side will now host Millwall in their upcoming fixture.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Preston to secure new deal for defender Preston North End are set to tie Patrick Bauer down to a new contract. The German's current deal expires this summer. (LancsLive)

2. Owls keen on Stoke City defender Sheffield Wednesday are keen on signing Stoke City defender, Danny Batth, this month. The 31-year-old has previously enjoyed two loan spells at Hillsborough. (BBC Sheffield)

3. Ex-Blackpool striker named South Shields boss Former Blackpool and Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has been named the new manager of non-league side South Shields. It is the 48-year-old's first job in management. (South Shields FC)

4. Terriers targeting Posh striker Huddersfield Town are eyeing a move for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Bristol City and Sunderland have also expressed interest this month. (Daily Mail)