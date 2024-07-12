Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley states the club are continuing to work hard in the transfer window in order to strengthen their squad.

The Seasiders have made five signings so far this summer, as they look to improve on last season’s eighth place finish in League One.

One player previously linked with Blackpool was George Byers, with the ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder enjoying a successful loan spell at Bloomfield Road in the second half of the last campaign.

Despite attracting interest in both the Championship and League One, the 28-year-old has made the move to Port Vale in League Two, where he reunited with former Owls boss Darren Moore.

When asked about Byers’ switch to Vale Park, Critchley said: “George isn’t our player, he was last year, he did extremely well for us, but he’s gone to Port Vale. I’m not going to discuss another club’s player, I wish George all the best.

“We look at a number of options and make a number of enquiries, that’s any transfer window. We have our targets and our list, and that work goes on every single day behind the scenes - speaking to clubs and speaking to agents.

“Sometimes it’s like a moving jigsaw puzzle. When you think you’re close to one, you get a phone call and then you’re not. Then the one you thought you had no chance with suddenly comes back on the radar.

“We have our plan and we know what we want to try to be as a football club moving forward - that’s really important as it gives you clarity.

“It’s quite clear we still need to strengthen our squad. It’s been good to have some of the younger players integrated into pre-season, I’m sure some of them will get an opportunity in some of the games, but when you look at the depth at the moment, then we’ve got to try to improve.”

Despite Byers going elsewhere, the Seasiders have added former Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Wolves midfielder Lee Evans to their ranks on a two-year contract following the conclusion of his short-term deal with Portsmouth.

“When you look at the clubs he’s played for and the success he’s had in this league, he will bring experience - he’s a big game player with that mentality of knowing what to do in certain games at the right time and having the confidence in himself,” he added.

“From speaking to him, he was really keen to come, which is important. He’s a great professional so I’m sure he’ll be a valuable addition for us.”

Evans follows Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth and Hayden Coulson through the doors at Bloomfield Road, as the club continues to prepare for the upcoming season.