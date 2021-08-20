Blackpool transfer news: Tangerines’ target set to move elsewhere as QPR eye big-money striker swoop

The Tangerines head into the game with one point from their opening three matches, following their midweek loss to Coventry City.

Speaking ahead of the game against the Cherries, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley revealed he's working hard to improve his side defensively, and said: “We’ve spoken about that (as an area to improve). We didn’t concede a lot of chances against Bristol City but we did in our two home games (the defeats to Cardiff City and Coventry City).

“A lot of those chances probably come when the game is open in transitional moments, when the ball drops down, they pick it up and are on our back four quite quickly. It’s something for us to look at and try to get better at, but we have felt a little bit more open.

“Again, we’re playing against better teams and better players, so I’d expect us to find it harder. But it’s definitely something we need to look at and do better with.”

He continued: “It’s (starting games slowly) something we need to solve. We have to find a way of getting a better foothold in the game earlier, especially at home. We can’t allow teams to come here and dictate the game to us.

“We’ve got to dictate the game to them in terms of how we want to play. In the second half, we were the team dictating. They were playing on the break and we had them pinned back in their own half. But we’ve got to try to do that from the start.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the second tier, as the window moves closer to its final week:

