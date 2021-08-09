Blackpool transfer news: Tangerines raid edges closer with fresh development, Southampton could miss out on lethal striker

Speaking after the game, Tangerines boss Neil Critchley said: “You can never question the fighting spirit of this team, they always go right until the end. By the end of the game, I felt our performance merited a point
“We started well in the first 15 minutes, but they then got on top of us. They didn’t create loads of clear opportunities, but they were on top and had the momentum in the game. You couldn’t begrudge them their lead at half-time.
“I didn’t think we were us in the first-half, we just lacked a bit of belief, confidence and a bit of positivity.
We gained that in the second-half and we created some good opportunities. We had some good moments and just when you think time is running you, we produced a real moment of quality to get the equalising goal - I’m made up with a point.”
He continued: “It was a lovely bit of play (to set up the goal). We were debating whether to take CJ (Hamilton) or Keshi (Anderson) off and when we put Shayne and Jerry (Yates) up front together, with Keshi and Josh (Bowler) inside, we knew they’d be able to release the front two and it happened.
“For the goal, Keshi came inside, Josh ran the line and that was probably the one moment of quality that has got us the equaliser. Before that we failed in some good situations. It was a great moment, a lovely goal, and I’m delighted for Josh and Shayne.”
