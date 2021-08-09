Blackpool transfer news: Tangerines raid edges closer with fresh development, Southampton could miss out on lethal striker

Speaking after the game, Tangerines boss Neil Critchley said: “You can never question the fighting spirit of this team, they always go right until the end. By the end of the game, I felt our performance merited a point

“We started well in the first 15 minutes, but they then got on top of us. They didn’t create loads of clear opportunities, but they were on top and had the momentum in the game. You couldn’t begrudge them their lead at half-time.

“I didn’t think we were us in the first-half, we just lacked a bit of belief, confidence and a bit of positivity.

We gained that in the second-half and we created some good opportunities. We had some good moments and just when you think time is running you, we produced a real moment of quality to get the equalising goal - I’m made up with a point.”

He continued: “It was a lovely bit of play (to set up the goal). We were debating whether to take CJ (Hamilton) or Keshi (Anderson) off and when we put Shayne and Jerry (Yates) up front together, with Keshi and Josh (Bowler) inside, we knew they’d be able to release the front two and it happened.

“For the goal, Keshi came inside, Josh ran the line and that was probably the one moment of quality that has got us the equaliser. Before that we failed in some good situations. It was a great moment, a lovely goal, and I’m delighted for Josh and Shayne.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Hull winger set for exit Hull City winger Thomas Mayer looks set to leave the club, last than a year after joining them. The Austrian made just six league appearances last season, and appears to be deemed surplus requirements at the MKM Stadium. (Hull Daily Mail) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

2. Morrell set for Pompey switch Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell is closing in on a move to League One side Portsmouth, according to sources close to the club. The Wales international made just seven league appearances for the Hatters last season, after joining from Bristol City. (The News) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo

3. Race hots up for Carvalho Leeds United, West Ham and Norwich City have all been credited with an interest in Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho. The exciting winger, who starting his career in Benfica's youth academy, is believed to have turned down a new contract offer from the Cottagers. (Daily Mail) Photo: Marc Atkins Buy photo

4. Swans to keep spending Swansea City look set to spend some money in the transfer window, with chief executive Julian Winter insisting the club' owners will invest more into the club this season. The Swans signed Jamie Paterson, their first new signing of the window, last Friday. (BBC Sport) Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo