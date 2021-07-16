Blackpool transfer news: Tangerines in two-way tussle for ex-Crystal Palace midfielder, Leeds United starlet tipped for loan
Blackpool are just a few weeks away from their first Championship season since 2014/15, and the race is on for the club to complete their summer window business before the big kick-off next month.
New signing Daniel Grimshaw has been discussing his hopes for the upcoming campaign, following his switch from Manchester City. The goalkeeper said: “It was a good experience playing (on loan) in Belgium (with Lommel).
“I needed to get some game time and it was a good experience off the pitch too, getting out of my comfort zone and being away from my family for the first time.
“I’m happy and very excited (for the new seasons). I can’t wait to get going. The aim is to come and work hard every day with the keepers that are already here and learn off each other.
“I’ve played against Neil Critchley’s teams before when he was with Liverpool. It will be good to work with (goalkeeping coach) Steve Banks as well.”
Meanwhile, the club are currently undergoing an intense training camp in Edinburgh, as they look to get fully match fit for the new season.
So far, the Tangerines have defeated Squires Gate and Southport in pre-season friendlies, and are gearing up for further fixtures against the likes of Newport County, Rangers and Premier League side Burnley.
Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Blackpool and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues: