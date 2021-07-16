Blackpool transfer news: Tangerines in two-way tussle for ex-Crystal Palace midfielder, Leeds United starlet tipped for loan

New signing Daniel Grimshaw has been discussing his hopes for the upcoming campaign, following his switch from Manchester City. The goalkeeper said: “It was a good experience playing (on loan) in Belgium (with Lommel).

“I needed to get some game time and it was a good experience off the pitch too, getting out of my comfort zone and being away from my family for the first time.

“I’m happy and very excited (for the new seasons). I can’t wait to get going. The aim is to come and work hard every day with the keepers that are already here and learn off each other.

“I’ve played against Neil Critchley’s teams before when he was with Liverpool. It will be good to work with (goalkeeping coach) Steve Banks as well.”

Meanwhile, the club are currently undergoing an intense training camp in Edinburgh, as they look to get fully match fit for the new season.

So far, the Tangerines have defeated Squires Gate and Southport in pre-season friendlies, and are gearing up for further fixtures against the likes of Newport County, Rangers and Premier League side Burnley.

Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Blackpool and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues:

1. Cherries could land Edwards Bournemouth are said to be closing in ex-West Brom winger Kyle Edwards, despite Celtic looking to snap him up this summer. He's also previously been of interest to Luton Town and is currently training with Reading. (Football Insider) Photo: GLYN KIRK Buy photo

2. Mixed messages over Ogbeta Peterborough United are rumoured to be closing in on a move for Shrewsbury Town defender Nathanael Ogbeta. However, club director of football Barry Fry has denied speculation that the player will join the Posh. (Football League World) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

3. Hoops swoop for Odubajo QPR look to be closing in on a move for free agent full-back Moses Odubajo. He's been without a club since leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, following two seasons on the books at Hillsborough. (Football League World) Photo: Lewis Storey Buy photo

4. Baggies knock back £10m bid West Ham United are said to have had a £10m bid rejected for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. The 28-year-old, who was part of England's Euro 2020 squad, has also been linked with a move to Arsenal. (BBC Sport) Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Buy photo