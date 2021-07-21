Blackpool transfer news: Seasiders make their move for loan star, new club for ex-Everton and Luton Town man, queue grows for Liverpool defender
Blackpool appear to have made their move for last season's loanee Jordan Gabriel.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 12:37 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 12:48 pm
According to national reports, the Seasiders have tabled a bid for the 22-year-old, who helped Neil Critchley's men win promotion from League One last season.
Pool reportedly face competition for the Nottingham Forest man though, with Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth both linked.
The summer transfer window still has plenty of time to run, with it closing on August 31.
Here is a round-up of the latest Championship talk:
Page 1 of 3