Blackpool transfer news: Seasiders make their move for loan star, new club for ex-Everton and Luton Town man, queue grows for Liverpool defender

According to national reports, the Seasiders have tabled a bid for the 22-year-old, who helped Neil Critchley's men win promotion from League One last season.

Pool reportedly face competition for the Nottingham Forest man though, with Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth both linked.

The summer transfer window still has plenty of time to run, with it closing on August 31.

Here is a round-up of the latest Championship talk:

1. Striker leaves the Posh Peterborough United have sold striker Mo Eisa to MK Dons. (Various) Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo

2. Sol Bamba to turn out for Boro Former Cardiff defender Sol Bamba is training with Middlesbrough and will turn out for a Boro XI at Redcar on Wednesday night. (Middlesbrough official website) Photo: Press Association Buy photo

3. Rovers striker stalemate Southampton have yet to follow up their first offer for Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong, with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl frustrated about the state of the transfer market. (Lancashire Telegraph) Photo: Dave Howarth Buy photo

4. Derby to move for Ravel Morrison Derby could sign trialist Ravel Morrison after the EFL eased terms of their transfer embargo. (Daily Mirror) Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Buy photo