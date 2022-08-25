Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool find themselves 11th in the Championship table after their first five games.

Michael Appleton’s side have picked up seven points so far and fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 away at Burnley in their last match at Turf Moor.

The Tangerines are back in action this weekend at home to Bristol City as they look to pick up another positive result.

Here is a look at the latest transfer news regarding the Seasiders and the rest of the division....

BLACKPOOL KEEN TO LOAN OUT MIDFIELDER

Blackpool plan to loan out midfielder Rob Apter to help him get more game time under his belt. He has previously had spells away in non-league at Bamber Bridge and Chester (Blackpool Gazette).

READING FORWARD IN NEW LOAN MOVE

Reading forward George Puscas is closing in on a loan move back to Italy with second tier side Genoa (Berkshire Live).

HULL CITY WAITING ON TWO MORE SIGNINGS

Hull City will find out this week whether they can will Fenerbahce winger Dimitrios Pelkas and Brentford forward Halil Dervisoglu to their squad. The Tigers haven’t finished their ambitious recruitment drive just yet (Yorkshire Post).

SWANSEA CITY LEADING RACE FOR WOLVES MAN

Swansea City are leading the race to sign Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle on loan. The youngster has been attracting interest from various clubs in the Championship over recent times (Dave Azzopardi).

BURNLEY EYE PREMIER LEAGUE STRIKER

Burnley are keen to lure Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer to Turf Moor to sharpen their attacking options. He spent the second-half of last term on loan at Preston North End and was a hit at Deepdale (Sasch Tavarolie).

BLACKBURN ACE EDGING TOWARDS PREMIER LEAGUE

Blackburn Rovers hotshot Ben Brereton Diaz is closing in on a move to Premier League side Everton as the Toffees look to bolster their options up top (Alan Nixon).

BAGGIES TARGET GOES ELSEWHERE

West Brom target Lewis Grabban has been snapped up by Saudi Arabia club Al-Ahli after his release by Nottingham Forest, despite links to a move to the Hawthorns (Ah-Ahli’s website).

ROBINS MAN EXTENDS LOAN SPELL

Bristol City youngster Sam Pearson has extended his loan spell at Yeovil Town. The 20-year-old forward will now stay with the National League side until January (Bristol City’s website).

SUNDERLAND TRYING TO SIGN PSG ACE

Sunderland have opened talks to sign PSG midfielder Edouard Michut. He is a France youth international and was linked with Celtic earlier this summer (Daily Mail).

BIRMINGHAM TARGET COULD GO ELSEWHERE