Blackpool transfer news: Seasiders in three-way battle for ex-Huddersfield Town ace, Swansea eye £1m bargain deal
Blackpool are just a matter of weeks away from the new Championship season, and will be looking to hit the ground running with a solid run of results when their campaign kicks off early next month.
The Tangerines' pre-season preparations, however, have suffered a real setback, with the a number of players testing positive for Covid-19, which has led to a friendly game against Rangers being cancelled, and the affected individuals being forced to self-isolate.
Meanwhile, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has been discussing his plan for securing further signings, after already snapping up eight new players so far this summer. He revealed: “I’m happy with the work we’ve done, but we’ve still got little bits and pieces to do within the squad.
“We have the chance to improve the squad and that’s what we’re looking to do. The work we’ve done and continue to do, headed up by our head of football operations, John Stephenson, and the team we’ve got, means we’ll continue to look.
“If we feel we can improve the squad, then we shall do so. There’s a 25-man squad we’re allowed and there’s certain regulations you have to abide by where your own Under-21 players don’t count, but loan players from outside do count.
“It’s a bit of a jigsaw sometimes, fitting players into that piece. Sometimes players become available that you don’t expect to – like probably some of the players we brought in last season.
“We’ve done some business early because we had identified those players, and when we’re sure on players, we’ll move for them and get it done, so we’re really delighted with that.”
Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Blackpool and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues.