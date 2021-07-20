Blackpool transfer news: Seasiders in three-way battle for ex-Huddersfield Town ace, Swansea eye £1m bargain deal

The Tangerines' pre-season preparations, however, have suffered a real setback, with the a number of players testing positive for Covid-19, which has led to a friendly game against Rangers being cancelled, and the affected individuals being forced to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has been discussing his plan for securing further signings, after already snapping up eight new players so far this summer. He revealed: “I’m happy with the work we’ve done, but we’ve still got little bits and pieces to do within the squad.

“We have the chance to improve the squad and that’s what we’re looking to do. The work we’ve done and continue to do, headed up by our head of football operations, John Stephenson, and the team we’ve got, means we’ll continue to look.

“If we feel we can improve the squad, then we shall do so. There’s a 25-man squad we’re allowed and there’s certain regulations you have to abide by where your own Under-21 players don’t count, but loan players from outside do count.

“It’s a bit of a jigsaw sometimes, fitting players into that piece. Sometimes players become available that you don’t expect to – like probably some of the players we brought in last season.

“We’ve done some business early because we had identified those players, and when we’re sure on players, we’ll move for them and get it done, so we’re really delighted with that.”

Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Blackpool and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues.

1. Championship-linked striker heading to Turkey Middlesbrough and West Brom-linked striker Famara Diedhiou looks set to disappoint a host of English sides, with his next move looking likely to be to Turkey. The ex-Bristol City man is believed to be closing in on a move to Super Lig side Alanyaspor, who have fellow Senegal international Khouma Babacar o loan. (Bristol Post) Photo: Paul Harding Buy photo

2. Luton handed Walton boost Luton Town's hopes of signing Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton look to have received a boost, with reports claiming he's set to leave this summer. Coventry City are also said to be keen on the 25-year-old. (The Athletic via the 72) Photo: GLYN KIRK Buy photo

3. Fulham want Wilson Fulham are said to be leading the race to sign Liverpool winger Harry Wilson. The £15m-rated ace has spent the last three-and-a-half seasons on loan in the Championship, and looks likely to leave the Reds permanently this summer. (Daily Mail) Photo: ANDREAS SOLARO Buy photo

4. Boro could beat Posh to Crooks Peterborough United's hopes of signing Rotherham United ace Matt Crooks look to be in jeopardy, with reports claiming Middlesbrough are closing in on the midfielder. Derby County are also believed to be keen on the player. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo