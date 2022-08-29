Blackpool transfer news: Seasiders hold out for big fee, Stoke City set sights on new signing
The latest Championship transfer news
Blackpool picked up another 3-3 draw at home to Bristol City over the weekend.
The Seasiders’ past two games have ended by that scoreline now and although they are having no problem scoring goals, they will be keen to tighten things up at the back.
Michael Appleton’s side are currently 13th in the Championship table and have picked up eight points from their opening six games.
Here is a look at the latest transfer news from across the division....
Most Popular
-
1
Our best fan pictures from Blackpool's six-goal thriller against Bristol City
-
2
Michael Appleton explains why Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams was brought off during Blackpool's draw against Bristol City
-
3
Blackpool transfer news: Seasiders hold out for big fee, Stoke City set sights on new signing
-
4
Michael Appleton discusses Josh Bowler's Blackpool future and another signing being close
-
5
How much room do Blackpool have in their 25-man squad to make signings before the transfer deadline?
BLACKPOOL STAR UPDATE
Nottingham Forest are still falling short in their pursuit of Blackpool star Josh Bowler as the Tangerines hold out for a fee of £4million (The Sun).
HULL CITY TO LAND PELKAS
Hull City haven’t stopped their ambitious recruitment drive just yet and are poised to sign Fenerbahce winger Dimitrios Pelkas (Hull Live).
SWANSEA TO SIGN MIDFIELDER
Swansea City are hoping to complete a season-long loan deal for Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle. The 20-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game (BBC Sport).
HUDDERSFIELD TO BOLSTER ATTACK
Huddersfield Town have reached a full agreement to lure striker Tyreece Simpson to Yorkshire from League One side Ipswich Town (Football Insider).
AFC WIMBLEDON ACE WANTED
Watford and QPR are interested in AFC Wimbledon playmaker Ayoub Assal, with the youngster also on the radar of third tier promotion hopefuls Peterborough United (The Mirror).
BURNLEY EYE ANOTHER PREMIER LEAGUE ADDITION
Burnley are keen to land Aston Villa forward Carney Chukwuemeka, who is also said to be wanted by some League One teams before the end of the transfer window (Daily Mail).
BLACKBURN TO WIN TRANSFER RACE
Blackburn Rovers are expected to win the race for Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg ahead of some league rivals. The defender spent last term on loan at Preston North End and was a hit at Deepdale (Lancashire Telegraph).
READING CLOSE TO FREE AGENT
Reading are close to signing free agent midfielder Massimo Luongo. The Australian is available following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday in late June (Daily Mail).
STOKE EYE DEFENDER
Stoke City are interested in a loan move for Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez. He has fallen down the pecking order with the Toon Army (Alan Nixon on Patreon).