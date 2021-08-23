Blackpool transfer news: Seasiders eye double swoop including ex-Stoke City striker, ex-West Brom £800k man seals fresh move

The Seasiders were stunned in the first-half by two goals from opposition striker Dominic Solanke, leaving them in all kinds of trouble with less than twenty minutes on the clock.

However, Blackpool weathered the storm, and a quickfire second-half double salvo from James Husband and Jerry Yates saw them earn a point.

Speaking after the game, Critchley said: “Today, we tried to take the game to a very good team and our response to going two down was outstanding.

“We grew in belief the longer the game went and we gave as good as we got all game against a fantastic team."

He continued: “They (the team) never lie down, they never know when they are beaten, they go right to the end. We showed that last season and that’ll stand us in really good stead for this season.

“In some difficult moments, in difficult games, we’re going to have to stick together and find a way of working our way into games. We did that fantastically well today.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the window moves closer to its conclusion:

