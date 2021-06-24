Blackpool transfer news: in three-way scrap for full-back, Derby County chase ex-Millwall midfielder
Blackpool are enjoying a highly successful transfer window thus far, bringing in no less than five new signings to boost their squad.
Among their new recruits, the Tangerines managed to land Leeds United defender Oliver Casey, who put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club.
Discussing new signing, manager Neil Critchley told the club website: “Olly is a defender with a very good pedigree and is someone we feel will bring real competition to the squad.
“At just 20 years of age, he is a player who has his best years ahead of him. He has had a great education and upbringing at Leeds United, and is someone who we feel will fit in well within the environment we are building here.
“We are looking forward to working with him and helping him develop his game further over the coming years.”
Casey himself said: “I’m really excited to get started. Once I knew of Blackpool’s interest, I was really keen to get this done.
“I’ve been at Leeds for ten years, but I feel now is the right time to move on and make the next step in my career. Leeds have given me a good platform to build on, and what better place to join them from than Blackpool.
“This is such a big Club, and to play in the Championship with Blackpool is something I’m really looking forward to.”Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Blackpool and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: