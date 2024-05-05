Blackpool are still yet to publish their retained list as clubs across League One and League Two release theirs.

It’s been a week since the Seasiders’ 2023/24 campaign came to an end. They suffered a 3-2 defeat to Reading despite taking the lead and subsequently finished eighth, failing to meet their objective of a play-off spot.

Another year in the third tier beckons for Neil Critchley and his squad, but there are to be some changes made. Several players are out of contract and not all of them are expected to stick around.

A total of eight players are out of contract this summer and Critchley has given hints on who he’d like to keep around. Richard O’Donnell played as a back-up to Daniel Grimshaw this season but he was good to have around the place.

Blackpool had some luck in the loan market this season too and there’s a possibility that Jordan Rhodes remains. His parent club Huddersfield Town have been relegated and they might offer him a deal to stay to help prepare them for life in the third tier, though Rhodes has had a good time in Lancashire with the Pool.

Karamoko Dembele is of course the player that stands out the most. He hadn’t played much senior football until his move to Bloomfield Road and now he’s attracting transfer interest from the Premier League and the Championship.

There are other players to think about too and so dealing with so many players' futures is an unenviable task. Football is for the fans but it also is run as a business, and so here we take a look at the values of the players either confirmed or set to depart the club this summer according to TransferMarkt.