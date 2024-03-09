Blackpool to welcome Portsmouth FA Cup winner to Bloomfield Road as part of important initiative

David James (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

The fixture against the League One leaders is dedicated to Utilita Giving- the charity partner of the Seasiders’ back of shirt sponsor, who supports individuals, families and households who are having difficulty affording fuel and food across England, Scotland and Wales.

Throughout today a number of activities will take place around the ground, with fans being asked to donate food items or money.

Ex-Pompey goalkeeper David James is an ambassador for Utilita Giving, and will be helping with a bucket collection. The 53-year-old’s playing career includes 158 appearances during his time at Fratton Park, alongside stints with the likes of Liverpool, West Ham and Manchester City.

The former England international will be challenging a familiar Seasiders figure to a challenge at half time of this afternoon’s fixture, with money being added to the fundraising pot for every point scored.

Discussing the initiative, Blackpool Commercial Manager Martin Booker said: “We are delighted to support our back of shirt sponsor Utilita with this initiative. This takeover day will see a range of activities around the stadium to promote and raise awareness for a great cause. David James will also be welcomed in our hospitality suite for a Q+A on the day.

“To commemorate the campaign, the first-team will wear the Utilita Giving logo on the back of their shirts. These shirts will be auctioned off through Club partners Matchwornshirt.com to help raise further funds towards the cause, with local charitable organisations set to benefit.”

Supporters will be able to donate at a gazebo opposite the club shop from 1.45pm until kick off. Meanwhile, there’s also an opportunity to win prizes by spinning the ‘Wheel of Giving’ at the same location.