Blackpool to travel to National League side in FA Cup first round- here is the full draw
The Seasiders will travel to Hayes Lane on the weekend of November 4/5.
Bromley currently sit fifth in the National League table, with seven wins from their opening 15 games.
Here is the full draw:
Curzon Ashton V Aveley or Barnet
Alfreton Town V Worthing
Chesterfield V Portsmouth
Bolton Wanderers V Solihull Moors
Exeter City V Wigan Athletic
Leyton Orient V Carlisle United
Kidderminster Harriers V Fleetwood Town
Hereford V Gillingham
Ebbsfleet or Slough Town V Grimsby Town
Charlton Athletic V Cray Valley PM
Oxford United V Maidenhead United
Newport County V Oldham Athletic
Swindon Town V Aldershot Town
Crewe Alexandra V Derby County
Mansfield Town V Wrexham
Marine V Harrogate Town
Barnsley V Horsham
Port Vale V Burton Albion
Peterborough United V Salford City
Eastleigh V Boreham Wood
Bradford City V Wycombe Wanderers
Billericay Town or Sheppey United V Walsall
Shrewsbury Town V Colchester United
Bristol Rovers V Chelsmford City or Whitby Town
Lincoln City V Morecambe
Sutton United V AFC Fylde
Reading V MK Dons
Doncaster Rovers V Accrington Stanley
Chester V York City or Needham Market
Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City V Forest Green Rovers
Notts County V Crawley Town
Stockport County V Worksop Town
Yeovil V Gateshead
Stevenage V Tranmere Rovers
Braintree Town or Chesham United V Maidstone United
Bromley V Blackpool
AFC Wimbledon V Cheltenham Town
Cambridge United V Bracknell Town
Northampton Town V Barrow
Ramsgate V Hemel Hempstead or Woking