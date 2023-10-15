News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool to travel to National League side in FA Cup first round- here is the full draw

Blackpool have been drawn against Bromley in the first round of the FA Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Oct 2023, 14:53 BST
The Seasiders will travel to Hayes Lane on the weekend of November 4/5.

Bromley currently sit fifth in the National League table, with seven wins from their opening 15 games.

Here is the full draw:

The FA Cup first round draw has still taken place (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)The FA Cup first round draw has still taken place (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Curzon Ashton V Aveley or Barnet

Alfreton Town V Worthing

Chesterfield V Portsmouth

Bolton Wanderers V Solihull Moors

Exeter City V Wigan Athletic

Leyton Orient V Carlisle United

Kidderminster Harriers V Fleetwood Town

Hereford V Gillingham

Ebbsfleet or Slough Town V Grimsby Town

Charlton Athletic V Cray Valley PM

Oxford United V Maidenhead United

Newport County V Oldham Athletic

Swindon Town V Aldershot Town

Crewe Alexandra V Derby County

Mansfield Town V Wrexham

Marine V Harrogate Town

Barnsley V Horsham

Port Vale V Burton Albion

Peterborough United V Salford City

Eastleigh V Boreham Wood

Bradford City V Wycombe Wanderers

Billericay Town or Sheppey United V Walsall

Shrewsbury Town V Colchester United

Bristol Rovers V Chelsmford City or Whitby Town

Lincoln City V Morecambe

Sutton United V AFC Fylde

Reading V MK Dons

Doncaster Rovers V Accrington Stanley

Chester V York City or Needham Market

Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City V Forest Green Rovers

Notts County V Crawley Town

Stockport County V Worksop Town

Yeovil V Gateshead

Stevenage V Tranmere Rovers

Braintree Town or Chesham United V Maidstone United

Bromley V Blackpool

AFC Wimbledon V Cheltenham Town

Cambridge United V Bracknell Town

Northampton Town V Barrow

Ramsgate V Hemel Hempstead or Woking

