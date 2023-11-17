Blackpool to make important alteration to home kit for this weekend's game against Shrewsbury Town

There will be a slight alteration to Blackpool’s home kit for this Saturday’s game against Shrewsbury Town at Bloomfield Road.

The logo of the Seasiders’ regular shirt sponsor LeoVegas will be replaced by branding to promote Safer Gambling Week.

Neil Critchley’s side will be the only club showcasing the campaign this weekend.

Blackpool chief operating officer Jonty Castle said: “Safer Gambling Week is an important nationwide initiative, which both ourselves at the football club and LeoVegas wanted to bring to the forefront of people’s thinking this weekend.

“Raising awareness on the importance of safer gambling is vital, and Saturday’s match will see us promote this in a unique way, with LeoVegas replacing their front of shirt sponsorship with the ‘Safer Gambling’ logos.

"Alongside crucial information, support and advice being spread across our website and social media platforms, the key messaging surrounding Safer Gambling Week is being circulated as far and wide as possible by both ourselves and our valued partners at LeoVegas.

“We thank LeoVegas for their ongoing support and for their kind donation of their front of shirt sponsorship to such a worthy cause this weekend.”

LeoVegas group director of UK and Ireland Sam Behar added: “Responsible gaming is at the heart of our offering at LeoVegas.

Blackpool take on Shrewsbury on Saturday afternoon (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

"We are incredibly proud to work with Blackpool and to make sure all fans understand the range of tools we have on offer to ensure our players keep their play safe.

"Safer Gambling Week is an important time of the year and, as such, ensuring that we replace our logo on the front of shirt to promote the week was crucial to us at LeoVegas.