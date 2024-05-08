Blackpool to make alterations to development squad set up in hope of replicating success of Tranmere Rovers loanee

Blackpool will make changes to their development squad set up

The Gazette understands the club will withdraw from the Central League in order to focus on giving youngsters more game time in different ways. Fixtures in the competition are usually dependent on weather conditions and pitch surfaces, with each team playing a varied number of matches.

While the likes of the Seasiders and Salford City have both played on seven occasions, Wrexham have only managed three outings throughout the season. Meanwhile, Preston North End have name games under their belt.

Blackpool will continue to have a development squad and bring through their own players, but will look to send more players out on loan to pick up senior experience following the recent success of Rob Apter.

The 21-year-old has worked his way up the leagues in recent years, enjoying stints with Bamber Bridge, Chester, Scunthorpe United and Tranmere Rovers. It was during his time at Prenton Park that he demonstrated the full extent of the progress he had made, winning League Two Young Player of the Season, after scoring 12 times in 37 outings.