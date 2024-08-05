Blackpool to hand Stockport County huge away allocation for Bloomfield Road meeting
The Seasiders start their League One campaign away to newly-promoted Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.30pm), before facing the Hatters in their first home outing on August 17.
Stockport are set to receive an additional 600 tickets for the fixture - which will be the club’s third increase since details were first announced.
This will mean there will be around 4,000 away fans in the ground for the game, with 2,500 being the usual allocation for visiting teams at Bloomfield Road.
Dave Challinor’s side earned promotion last season after finishing top of the League Two table.
This was the latest part of the Hatters’ recent rise, with the club also earning promotion from the National League and National League North in the last five years.
Meanwhile, Blackpool will be hoping to make a strong start against two newly-promoted sides, as they look to improve on their eighth place finish last term.
