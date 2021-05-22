Blackpool to face Lincoln City in League One play-off final after Michael Appleton's Imps overcome Sunderland

Blackpool will face Lincoln City in the League One play-off final.

It comes after the Imps beat play-off favourites Sunderland 3-2 over their two-legged semi-final tie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Appleton’s men won the first leg 2-0 at Sincil Bank, but their lead was wiped out during today’s decisive second leg after a dominant first-half by the home side.

Ross Stewart and Charlie Wyke scored the goals to draw the Black Cats level on aggregate, both attempts created by the influential Aiden McGeady.

But Tom Hopper headed home the vital goal for the Imps during a vastly improved second-half display.

While Jorge Grant missed a penalty for the Imps, Hopper’s header was enough to send Lincoln to Wembley, where they will face the Seasiders with a spot in the Championship at stake.

The Imps beat Sunderland 3-2 over the two legs

The final kicks off at 3pm on Sunday, May 30. Ticket arrangements will be announced in due course.

Lincoln took four points off Blackpool this season, fighting back to draw 2-2 at Sincil Bank after winning 3-2 in a dramatic encounter at Bloomfield Road at the start of the campaign.

Blackpool made it to the final after overcoming Oxford United 6-3 over two legs in their semi-final tie.

Neil Critchley’s men took a 3-0 lead into last night’s second leg at Bloomfield Road, which was attended by 4,000 returning Seasiders.

Pool recovered from a nightmare start, conceding after just seven minutes, to eventually draw 3-3 - thanks to goals from Elliot Embleton, Kenny Dougall and Jerry Yates.

The matchup between Blackpool and Lincoln pits the most successful side in English play-off history, the Seasiders, with a club that has one of the worst records.

While Pool are bidding for a sixth promotion via the play-offs in just nine campaigns, the Imps have lost in all six previous play-off campaigns they’ve taken part in.