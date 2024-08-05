Blackpool to face competition from League Two side for Sunderland man

A League Two team has entered the race for Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton - amid previous links with Blackpool.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Nixon, who initially reported the Seasiders’ interest last week, claims MK Dons are also looking to make a move for the 25-year-old.

Embleton has previously spent time on loan at Bloomfield Road, scoring two goals and providing four assists in 21 outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the links with the Black Cats man, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley was complimentary about his spell on the Fylde Coast back in 2021.

“He was very good for us,” he said.

“He came in January on Deadline Day and had a fantastic period for us. He then went on to have a successful season for Sunderland after that, but obviously the last 18 months have been stop-start because of injury.

“He’s someone we’re aware of, and someone we remember fondly because of his time here, but he’s obviously Sunderland’s player and he’s been getting some minutes for them in pre-season.

“We’re looking to strengthen in certain areas, and midfield would be one of them, but I wouldn’t want to discuss specific names too much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a youngster, Embleton spent time with Middlesbrough before joining Sunderland.

It was with the Black Cats he progressed through various youth ranks, and has made 92 senior appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.

As well as being loaned to Blackpool, he has also spent time with both Grimsby Town and Derby, with his spell with the latter being disrupted by injury.

Following claims the Rams were looking to bring Embleton back to Pride Park, Derbyshire Live reported that he was not of interest to Paul Warne’s side last week.