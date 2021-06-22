All the transfer talk from the Championship

Blackpool to confirm deal imminently, Luton linked with ex-Sunderland loanee, Peterborough monitoring Rangers and ex-Derby County man - Championship transfer news and gossip

The transfer window is yet to spring fully into life in the Championship, with more talk than deals in general but that should change in the next couple of weeks.

Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 11:59 am
Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk and rumours in the Championship.

1. Millwall lodge bid for Owls forward

Millwall have had a bid turned down for Josh Windass by Sheffield Wednesday. (Sheffield Star) Photo: Camerasport

2. Bristol City look at former Foxes man

Former Leicester midfielder Andy King is training with Bristol City as he tries to earn a contract at Ashton Gate. (Bristol Post) Photo: Press Association

3. Boro cool interest in Forest striker

Middlesbrough are unlikely to make a loan move for Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor after being among a host of clubs linked. (Teesside Live) Photo: Camerasport

4. Luton linked with Wolves defender

Luton are the latest club to be linked with Wolves right-back Dion Sanderson who was on loan at Sunderland last season. (Daily Mail) Photo: Frank Reid

