Blackpool to confirm deal imminently, Luton linked with ex-Sunderland loanee, Peterborough monitoring Rangers and ex-Derby County man - Championship transfer news and gossip
The transfer window is yet to spring fully into life in the Championship, with more talk than deals in general but that should change in the next couple of weeks.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 11:59 am
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 12:00 pm
Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk and rumours in the Championship.
Page 1 of 3