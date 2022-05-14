Chief executive Ben Mansford informed supporters at the recent Structured Dialogue Meeting that the club are looking at further provisions outside the North Stand.

It comes after the club were quizzed about the potential to cordon off an area in the North Stand car park to provide catering and refreshments in an attempt to attract supporters to the ground earlier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are hoping to be able to make two announcements about the North Stand area as part of the close season to aid with next season’s matchday,” Mansford said.

“We are looking at the space in the north east corner, which could be used by home fans one week or away fans the next, depending on the match taking place.

“We’re also looking at trying to take back an amount of space in the North Stand to try to create something positive that will enable supporters to come and start their matchday earlier at Bloomfield Road.

“We’re going to try and do the best we can with the infrastructure we’ve got, but there are a lot of formalities to get through.

An announcement could soon be made on improvements to the matchday experience at Bloomfield Road

“Hopefully in good time before the start of the season we’ll be able to make some positive announcements on this.”

The club were also asked about the chances of offering a more diverse menu at home games, including more healthy options.

“We have got to understand the fact that more people are moving to a vegetarian or vegan menu nowadays,” Mansford said.

“Although when you have between 23 and 26 games over the course of a season at the stadium, and speed of service is crucial, it does lend itself to a smaller menu.

“A more diverse menu didn’t work previously, but we will work with our catering teams and see what we can do.”

Owner Simon Sadler added: “We want to look at ways to be greener as a club and do our bit for the environment, not just with food.