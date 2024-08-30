Blackpool tipped to make Deadline Day move for Brighton & Hove Albion youngster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have been tipped to make a Deadline Day move for a new defender.

Inside Clubs report the Seasiders are on the verge of adding Odeluga Offiah to their ranks on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old initially spent time in the Bromley academy as a youngster, before joining the Seagulls in 2017.

After progressing through the ranks at the Amex Stadium, Offiah has gone on to make 10 senior appearances for the East Sussex club.

Meanwhile, he spent the first half of last season on loan with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, during which time he scored one goal in nine outings.

Offiah’s move to the Fylde Coast could be partly down to the injury suffered by Olly Casey in the Seasiders’ 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, with the centre back forced off during the first half of the tie at Ewood Park.

The full extent of the problem is currently unknown, with Blackpool interim boss Richard Keogh stating: “OIly got a big kick to the back of his calf and his ankle. Again, it’s improving, and we’ve got to make sure it keeps improving.”

Meanwhile, Offiah’s arrival could also see Dan Sassi be sent out on loan in the opposite direction.

The 20-year-old joined the Seasiders from Burnley at the start of the year, and was soon sent out on loan to Rochdale for his first taste of senior football.