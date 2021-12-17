Blackpool teenager in line for Livingston loan move

The 18-year-old recently returned to Blackpool following his impressive loan spell with Bamber Bridge, where he scored 10 goals in 22 appearances.

Pool are looking to loan out the attacking midfielder for a second time this season to further his development.

“Rob had a great time at Bamber Bridge,” head coach Neil Critchley told The Gazette.

Blackpool youngster Rob Apter

“He signed a new contract here and he’s been to Livingston this week with a view for them to look at him as a potential loan.

“We shall see what the outcome of that is, but that’s a step in the right direction for Rob.

“He came and trained with us last week and he’s full of life and confidence as he would be, because he’s had a really good spell at Bamber Bridge.

“Now it’s thinking about that next, natural step up the ladder for him.”

Apter was initially joined at Brig by Blackpool teammate Ewan Bange, who also hit double figures before being recalled and sent on loan to National League North side AFC Telford United.