Blackpool teen Tony Weston given taste of first-team and attracts attention

Clubs are already beginning to circle around Blackpool starlet Tony Weston, according to manager Simon Grayson.

The forward, who only recently turned 16, travelled with the senior squad to Suffolk for Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town.

While Weston wasn’t in the 18-man squad, the experience of being around the first-team and taking part in the warm-up will have proven invaluable.

A promising talent, Weston has scored 14 goals for the youth team this season and has scooped numerous awards at academy level.

Grayson, who watched him in action in last week’s reserve game against Huddersfield Town, has been so impressed with Weston that he is considering including him in his squad for tonight’s EFL Trophy second round home clash with Scunthorpe United (7.45pm).

“He’s only 16. We had to take him out of school as he travelled down with us on Friday,” Grayson told The Gazette after Saturday’s draw at Portman Road.

“I watched him in the reserves and people have been talking about him.

“He certainly impressed me and I wanted to get him in and around the first team, just to sample what it’s like.

“He’s got a real good attitude, good movement and loves the game. He ran around like a school kid ... which of course he is.

“I know for sure there are teams watching him and good young players attract attention.

“We’ll nurture him, we’ll look after him and we’ll see when it’s the right time to give him some game-time.”

Weston’s confidence clearly isn’t limited to the field of play, with the youngster taking part in the customary initiation at the team hotel on Friday night.

The Gazette is reliably informed Weston chose to sing ‘The A Team’ by Ed Sheeran.

Grayson added: “He’s a confident kid. I was telling him in the hotel that he didn’t have to get up and sing, but he said he wanted to go up and do it.

“I assumed he must have a decent voice but he certainly hasn’t. I think he just wanted to get it out of the way but he certainly sang out of tune!

“But he’s a good kid and he will be around it on Wednesday night in the EFL Trophy game.”

n Youth team winger Nana Adarkwa has joined Blackpool non-league club Squires Gate on a work experience loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who returned from a cruciate ligament injury in the summer, will remain with the North West Counties League club until January 2.