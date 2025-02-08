Blackpool team news vs Burton Albion: Steve Bruce makes Niall Ennis decision after debut goal
Steve Bruce has named his Blackpool starting line-up for this afternoon’s League One trip to Burton Albion.
Blackpool extended their unbeaten league run to seven games following last weekend’s 2-2 comeback draw at home to Charlton Athletic.
Second-half goals from Samuel Silvera and debutant Niall Ennis, signed on loan from Middlesbrough and Stoke City respectively last month, snatched a point from the hands of defeat at Bloomfield Road to keep faint play-off hopes alive.
The Seasiders are now just six points off the play-off places and this afternoon’s trip to 21st-placed Burton should provide an opportunity to close that gap further, albeit the hosts are also on their own unbeaten run spanning five games.
And Bruce has now confirmed his starting line-up for the Saturday afternoon clash at the Pirelli Stadium, opting to make just one change from last weekend’s hard-fought home draw.
That change sees Ennis come in for his first start for Blackpool, with Tom Bloxham missing out. The midfielder was a slight doubt for the trip to Staffordshire and has seemingly not been passed fit to pay, with Hayden Coulson replacing him in the squad and on the bench.
Blackpool starting-XI: Tyrer; Offiah, Casey, Baggott, Husband; Apter, Morgan, Carey, Hamilton; Fletcher, Ennis
Subs: O’Donnell, Lawrence-Gabriel, Evans, Coulson, Onomah, Beesley, Samuel Silvera