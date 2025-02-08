Blackpool's latest League One clash takes them to the Pirelli Stadium.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool extended their unbeaten league run to seven games following last weekend’s 2-2 comeback draw at home to Charlton Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-half goals from Samuel Silvera and debutant Niall Ennis, signed on loan from Middlesbrough and Stoke City respectively last month, snatched a point from the hands of defeat at Bloomfield Road to keep faint play-off hopes alive.

The Seasiders are now just six points off the play-off places and this afternoon’s trip to 21st-placed Burton should provide an opportunity to close that gap further, albeit the hosts are also on their own unbeaten run spanning five games.

And Bruce has now confirmed his starting line-up for the Saturday afternoon clash at the Pirelli Stadium, opting to make just one change from last weekend’s hard-fought home draw.

That change sees Ennis come in for his first start for Blackpool, with Tom Bloxham missing out. The midfielder was a slight doubt for the trip to Staffordshire and has seemingly not been passed fit to pay, with Hayden Coulson replacing him in the squad and on the bench.

Blackpool starting-XI: Tyrer; Offiah, Casey, Baggott, Husband; Apter, Morgan, Carey, Hamilton; Fletcher, Ennis

Subs: O’Donnell, Lawrence-Gabriel, Evans, Coulson, Onomah, Beesley, Samuel Silvera