Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have named their team to take on Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road (K.O. 12.30pm).

Interim head coach Richard Keogh has made five changes from the 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

James Husband, Lee Evans, Ashley Fletcher, Dom Ballard and CJ Hamilton all come into the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Richard O’Donnell retains his place in goal, with new arrival Harry Tyrer is named on the bench.

Sonny Carey and Jordan Rhodes are named on the bench after missing the midweek game, but Elkan Baggott is still absent.

Hayden Coulson isn’t involved either, after the wing-back claimed the winning goal at Ewood Park.

Keogh has utilised a 3-4-3 formation and a 4-4-2 in his two games involved so far, with the 38-year-old not afraid of switching things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the full team: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, James Husband, Rob Apter, Ollie Norburn, Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher, Dom Ballard.

Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley, Zac Ashworth, Dan Sassi.