Blackpool team news V Wycombe Wanderers: Key players missing as Seasiders make five changes
Interim head coach Richard Keogh has made five changes from the 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.
James Husband, Lee Evans, Ashley Fletcher, Dom Ballard and CJ Hamilton all come into the starting XI.
Meanwhile, Richard O’Donnell retains his place in goal, with new arrival Harry Tyrer is named on the bench.
Sonny Carey and Jordan Rhodes are named on the bench after missing the midweek game, but Elkan Baggott is still absent.
Hayden Coulson isn’t involved either, after the wing-back claimed the winning goal at Ewood Park.
Keogh has utilised a 3-4-3 formation and a 4-4-2 in his two games involved so far, with the 38-year-old not afraid of switching things.
Here’s the full team: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, James Husband, Rob Apter, Ollie Norburn, Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher, Dom Ballard.
Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley, Zac Ashworth, Dan Sassi.
