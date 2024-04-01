Blackpool team news V Wycombe Wanderers: Key man absent as Seasiders make four changes
The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from their Good Friday defeat to Derby County at Pride Park. In the 1-0 loss, Neil Critchley opted to name Jake Beesley as a lone striker, with Sonny Carey and Karamoko Dembele playing behind the 27-year-old.
For the visit of Matt Bloomfield’s side, Blackpool have returned to playing two up front, in the form of Kyle Joseph and Shayne Lavery, who are both named in the starting 11 as part of four changes.
CJ Hamilton and Matty Virtue also come into the team, with George Byers, Karamoko Dembele and Jake Beesley all dropping to the bench. Meanwhile, Hayden Coulson isn’t involved at all, which presents a potential opportunity as a substitute for Jack Moore.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, Olly Casey, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Matty Virtue, CJ Hamilton, Sonny Carey, Kyle Joseph, Shayne Lavery.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, George Byers, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley, Kylian Kouassi, Jack Moore.
