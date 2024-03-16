Blackpool team news V Wigan Athletic: Key man passes fitness test for Latics trip

Blackpool have named their team to take on Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium this afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
The Seasiders have picked up 13 points in their last six games, and have closed the gap between themselves a sixth placed Stevenage in the League One table.

Following Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Northampton Town, Neil Critchley has named an unchanged side, with Ollie Norburn able to feature after being forced off with a rib problem during the second half of the fixture at Sixfields.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, Olly Casey, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, George Byers, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, CJ Hamilton, Matty Virtue, Sonny Carey, Kyle Joseph, Shayne Lavery.

