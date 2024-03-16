Blackpool team news V Wigan Athletic: Key man passes fitness test for Latics trip
The Seasiders have picked up 13 points in their last six games, and have closed the gap between themselves a sixth placed Stevenage in the League One table.
Following Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Northampton Town, Neil Critchley has named an unchanged side, with Ollie Norburn able to feature after being forced off with a rib problem during the second half of the fixture at Sixfields.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, Olly Casey, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, George Byers, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, CJ Hamilton, Matty Virtue, Sonny Carey, Kyle Joseph, Shayne Lavery.