Blackpool team news V Stockport County: Seasiders make surprise selection decisions for opening home game
The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-1 defeat away to Crawley Town, and build on the midweek 4-0 victory over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium in the EFL Cup.
After scoring off the bench against the Brewers, midfielder Ryan Finnigan is handed his first start for the club following his January move from Southampton.
Meanwhile, both Elkan Baggott and Rob Apter retain their places after impressing on Tuesday night.
Neil Critchley has opted to go with Kyle Joseph and Ashley Fletcher up front, while new signing Dom Ballard is on the bench alongside Jordan Rhodes, with Jake Beesley missing out.
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Ollie Norburn are not included in the matchday squad either after involved against Burton.
Here’s the starting XI: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Elkan Baggott, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Ryan Finnigan, Sonny Carey, Hayden Coulson, Ashley Fletcher, Kyle Joseph.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Olly Casey, CJ Hamilton, Zac Ashworth, Elliot Embleton, Jordan Rhodes, Dom Ballard.
