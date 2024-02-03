Blackpool team news V Stevenage: Seasiders make three changes from Charlton Athletic draw
The Seasiders’ last outing in League One was a 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road. After being forced off at half time of last week’s fixture, Jordan Rhodes misses this afternoon’s game, and is replaced up front by Kylian Kouassi.
Following their starts in the midweek EFL Trophy tie against Bolton Wanderers, Matthew Pennington and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel both remain in the side, with Olly Casey and Karamoko Dembele dropping out of the starting XI- with the pair featuring on the bench alongside Deadline Day signing George Byers.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson, CJ Hamilton, Kylian Kouassi, Kyle Joseph.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, George Byers, Karamoko Dembele, Matty Virtue, Shayne Lavery, Olly Casey.