Blackpool team news V Stevenage: Seasiders forced into one change from Reading win
The Seasiders have made one change from the side that produced a 3-0 victory away to Reading last week - which was their third consecutive win in League One.
Josh Onomah drops out completely after being forced off through injury in the first half of the contest at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and is replaced by Dom Ballard on the left.
Meanwhile, Hayden Coulson could make his return to action in League One following his recent spell on the sidelines, with the fullback named on the bench.
Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Dom Ballard, Ashley Fletcher, Kyle Joseph.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes, Zac Ashworth, Ryan Finnigan.
