Blackpool team news V Stevenage: Seasiders forced into one change from Reading win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have named their team to take on Stevenage in their final home game of 2024.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders have made one change from the side that produced a 3-0 victory away to Reading last week - which was their third consecutive win in League One.

Josh Onomah drops out completely after being forced off through injury in the first half of the contest at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and is replaced by Dom Ballard on the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Hayden Coulson could make his return to action in League One following his recent spell on the sidelines, with the fullback named on the bench.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Dom Ballard, Ashley Fletcher, Kyle Joseph.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes, Zac Ashworth, Ryan Finnigan.