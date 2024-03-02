News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool team news V Shrewsbury Town: Key man involved as Seasiders make three changes

Blackpool have named their team to take on Shrewsbury Town.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 14:33 GMT
The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of a 1-0 midweek defeat to Leyton Orient, and will be hoping to bounce back in order to keep alive any slim hopes of making the play-offs.

Neil Critchley has made three changes for this afternoon’s fixture, with James Husband, Hayden Coulson and Shayne Lavery all coming into the starting XI, as Callum Connolly, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Kyle Joseph drop out. Meanwhile, there’s a boost on the bench, with Jordan Rhodes among the substitutes after spending the last month on the sidelines.

Blackpool: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, George Byers, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Kyle Joseph, Sonny Carey, Jordan Rhodes, Matty Virtue, Olly Casey.

