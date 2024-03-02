Blackpool team news V Shrewsbury Town: Key man involved as Seasiders make three changes

The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of a 1-0 midweek defeat to Leyton Orient, and will be hoping to bounce back in order to keep alive any slim hopes of making the play-offs.

Neil Critchley has made three changes for this afternoon’s fixture, with James Husband, Hayden Coulson and Shayne Lavery all coming into the starting XI, as Callum Connolly, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Kyle Joseph drop out. Meanwhile, there’s a boost on the bench, with Jordan Rhodes among the substitutes after spending the last month on the sidelines.