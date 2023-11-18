Blackpool team news V Shrewsbury Town: Decision made on summer signing preparing for his home debut
Neil Critchley has made three changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Bolton Wanderers last week.
Kenny Dougall returns following his one-match suspension, while Jake Beesley and Owen Dale also come in.
Kyle Joseph is named among the substitutes, as he prepares to make his home debut for the Seasiders.
Meanwhile, Ollie Norburn misses out due to an injury to his ribs.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey, Owen Dale, Karamoko Dembele, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.
Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Albie Morgan, Kyle Joseph, Jensen Weir, Olly Casey, Andy Lyons.