News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool team news V Shrewsbury Town: Decision made on summer signing preparing for his home debut

Blackpool have named their team to take on Shrewsbury Town at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Nov 2023, 14:04 GMT
Blackpool have named their team to take on Shrewsbury (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)Blackpool have named their team to take on Shrewsbury (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)
Blackpool have named their team to take on Shrewsbury (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

Neil Critchley has made three changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Bolton Wanderers last week.

Kenny Dougall returns following his one-match suspension, while Jake Beesley and Owen Dale also come in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kyle Joseph is named among the substitutes, as he prepares to make his home debut for the Seasiders.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, Ollie Norburn misses out due to an injury to his ribs.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey, Owen Dale, Karamoko Dembele, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.

Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Albie Morgan, Kyle Joseph, Jensen Weir, Olly Casey, Andy Lyons.

Related topics:Kyle JosephKenny DougallBlackpoolNeil Critchley