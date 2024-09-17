Blackpool team news V Sheffield Wednesday: Midfielder makes return as Steve Bruce makes 10 changes

By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Sep 2024, 18:45 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 18:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Blackpool have named their team to take on Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the EFL Cup this evening.

Seasiders boss Steve Bruce has made 10 changes for the fixture, with some being enforced through injury.

Ollie Norburn and Lee Evans are both set for spells on the sidelines following Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Exeter City, but Dom Ballard is fit enough to make the bench despite being forced off against the Grecians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A boost for Blackpool is the return of Albie Morgan, who hasn’t featured so far this season after picking up a quad injury in pre-season.

Meanwhile, Ryan Finnigan is among the substitutes following a period out with a dead leg.

Olly Casey is the only player to retain his place from the weekend, with other defensive options being given an opportunity around him for the first time under the new boss.

Meanwhile, three left backs in Zac Ashworth, Dominic Thompson and Hayden Coulson are also named, which could prompt a change in formation from the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Zac Ashworth, Dominic Thompson, Elliot Embleton, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.

Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Kyle Joseph, CJ Hamilton, Rob Apter, Ryan Finnigan, Dom Ballard, Spencer Knight.

Related topics:Steve BruceBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice