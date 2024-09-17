Blackpool team news V Sheffield Wednesday: Midfielder makes return as Steve Bruce makes 10 changes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Seasiders boss Steve Bruce has made 10 changes for the fixture, with some being enforced through injury.
Ollie Norburn and Lee Evans are both set for spells on the sidelines following Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Exeter City, but Dom Ballard is fit enough to make the bench despite being forced off against the Grecians.
A boost for Blackpool is the return of Albie Morgan, who hasn’t featured so far this season after picking up a quad injury in pre-season.
Meanwhile, Ryan Finnigan is among the substitutes following a period out with a dead leg.
Olly Casey is the only player to retain his place from the weekend, with other defensive options being given an opportunity around him for the first time under the new boss.
Meanwhile, three left backs in Zac Ashworth, Dominic Thompson and Hayden Coulson are also named, which could prompt a change in formation from the weekend.
Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Zac Ashworth, Dominic Thompson, Elliot Embleton, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.
Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Kyle Joseph, CJ Hamilton, Rob Apter, Ryan Finnigan, Dom Ballard, Spencer Knight.
