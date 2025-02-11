Blackpool team news V Rotherham United: Seasiders make two changes from Burton draw

Blackpool have named their team to take on Rotherham United this evening.

The Seasiders are still on the search for their first home win since the end of September, but are still currently enjoying a decent run in League One, with an eight game unbeaten run under their belts.

A late equaliser from Albie Morgan maintained that with a 1-1 draw against Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon.

From the match at the Pirelli Stadium, Steve Bruce has made two changes, with Sammy Silvera and Jake Beesley coming in for Rob Apter and Niall Ennis.

Meanwhile, Josh Onomah drops out of the matchday squad completely, which presents an opportunity for Ryan Finnigan on the bench.

Here’s the full team: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Sammy Silvera, Ashley Fletcher, Jake Beesley.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Lee Evans, Hayden Coulson, Niall Ennis, Rob Apter, Ryan Finnigan.