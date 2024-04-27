Blackpool team news V Reading: One change to the starting XI and big opportunity for youngster due to absentees

Blackpool have named their team to take on Reading

The Seasiders need a maximum three points at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and hope other results go their way in order to make the top six. Fifth place Barnsley are two points ahead of Neil Critchley’s side, while Lincoln City and Oxford United are both one clear heading into the final weekend of the campaign.

Blackpool have made one change to their starting XI for this afternoon’s fixture against the Royals. Kyle Joseph replaces Shayne Lavery up front alongside Jake Beesley- with the Northern Ireland striker not involved at all. Kylian Kouassi also drops out of the matchday squad, which provides an opportunity on the bench for youth player Zak Emmerson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albie Morgan is also among the substitutes after missing last week’s 3-2 victory over Barnsley due to a knee problem.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, George Byers, Sonny Carey, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley, Kyle Joseph.