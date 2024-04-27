Blackpool team news V Reading: One change to the starting XI and big opportunity for youngster due to absentees
The Seasiders need a maximum three points at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and hope other results go their way in order to make the top six. Fifth place Barnsley are two points ahead of Neil Critchley’s side, while Lincoln City and Oxford United are both one clear heading into the final weekend of the campaign.
Blackpool have made one change to their starting XI for this afternoon’s fixture against the Royals. Kyle Joseph replaces Shayne Lavery up front alongside Jake Beesley- with the Northern Ireland striker not involved at all. Kylian Kouassi also drops out of the matchday squad, which provides an opportunity on the bench for youth player Zak Emmerson.
Albie Morgan is also among the substitutes after missing last week’s 3-2 victory over Barnsley due to a knee problem.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, George Byers, Sonny Carey, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley, Kyle Joseph.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Matty Virtue, Olly Casey, Zak Emmerson.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.