Blackpool team news V Portsmouth: Two changes to take on the League One leaders
The Seasiders have won three of their last four outings, as they look to keep alive their faint hopes of finishing in the play-off places. They currently sit four points off sixth place Stevenage, but have played one game more than Steve Evans’ men.
Neil Critchley’s side came away from Fratton Park with a 4-0 victory when they met Pompey earlier this season, and will be looking to produce a similar level of performance.
Following last week’s 2-0 win agway to Shrewsbury, Blackpool have made two changes with Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Jordan Rhodes coming in for CJ Hamilton and Shayne Lavery. Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, George Byers, Ollie Norburn, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley, Jordan Rhodes. Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Olly Casey, CJ Hamilton, Sonny Carey, Matty Virtue, Kyle Joseph, Shayne Lavery.