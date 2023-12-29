Blackpool team news V Port Vale: Three changes from the Burton Albion defeat
The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion, and improve their away form following a poor run on the road.
Neil Critchley has made three changes for the trip to Vale Park, with Olly Casey, Dom Thompson and Jake Beesley all coming in.
Matthew Pennington isn’t involved after going off at half time on Boxing Day, while Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel is also absent after pulling out of the warm-up at the Pirelli Stadium through illness.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Dom Thompson, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley, Jordan Rhodes.
Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Owen Dale, Kyle Joseph, Sonny Carey, Matty Virtue, Andy Lyons, Doug Tharme.