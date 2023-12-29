News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool team news V Port Vale: Three changes from the Burton Albion defeat

Blackpool have named their team to take on Port Vale in their final outing for 2023.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Dec 2023, 18:45 GMT
Blackpool have named their team to take on Port ValeBlackpool have named their team to take on Port Vale
Blackpool have named their team to take on Port Vale

The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion, and improve their away form following a poor run on the road.

Neil Critchley has made three changes for the trip to Vale Park, with Olly Casey, Dom Thompson and Jake Beesley all coming in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matthew Pennington isn’t involved after going off at half time on Boxing Day, while Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel is also absent after pulling out of the warm-up at the Pirelli Stadium through illness.

Most Popular

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Dom Thompson, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley, Jordan Rhodes.

Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Owen Dale, Kyle Joseph, Sonny Carey, Matty Virtue, Andy Lyons, Doug Tharme.

Related topics:SeasidersBlackpoolPort Vale