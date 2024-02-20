Blackpool team news V Peterborough United: Four changes for EFL Trophy semi-final
The Seasiders came out on top of the league meeting between the two sides on Saturday afternoon. After going behind to a Hector Kyprianou header; Shayne Lavery equalised from the penalty spot following the break, before Karamoko Dembele’s deflected shot gave Neil Critchley’s side a 2-1 lead heading into stoppage time.
For this evening’s game, Blackpool have made four changes to their side from the weekend. Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue and Jake Beesley all come in for Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, George Byers and Shayne Lavery- who are on the bench.
Meanwhile, the match winner at the Weston Homes Stadium is also among the substitutes.
Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Matty Virtue, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson, Kyle Joseph, Jake Beesley.
Substitutes: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, George Byers, Karamoko Dembele, Shayne Lavery, CJ Hamilton, Kylian Kouassi.