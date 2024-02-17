News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool team news V Peterborough United: Five changes from the midweek defeat at Cheltenham

Blackpool have named their team to take on Peterborough United this afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Feb 2024, 14:00 GMT
The Seasiders have failed to pick up a league win in their last four outings, and were defeated 2-0 by Cheltenham Town on Tuesday evening.

Neil Critchley has made five changes for the visit to the Weston Homes Stadium, with Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Hayden Coulson and Shayne Lavery all coming in.

Meanwhile, Jake Beesley and Callum Connolly could feature from the bench following spells on the sidelines.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, George Byers, Hayden Coulson, Shayne Lavery, Kyle Joseph.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Karamoko Dembele, Matty Virtue, Jake Beesley, Olly Casey, CJ Hamilton.

