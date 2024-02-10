Blackpool team news V Oxford United: Seasiders make two changes from the defeat to Stevenage

Blackpool have named their team to take on Oxford United

The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat away to Stevenage, in what is another big fixture in the battle for the top six.

Neil Critchley has made two changes from the game at the Lamex Stadium, with CJ Hamilton and Kylian Kouassi dropping out for Karamoko Dembele and Shayne Lavery.

George Byers is on the bench once again, as he awaits to make his Blackpool debut.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Shayne Lavery, Kyle Joseph.