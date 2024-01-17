News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool team news V Nottingham Forest: Seasiders make four changes for FA Cup third round replay

Blackpool have named their team to take on Nottingham Forest in their FA Cup third round replay at Bloomfield Road (K.O. 7.45pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Jan 2024, 18:45 GMT
Blackpool have named their team to take on Nottingham Forest (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)Blackpool have named their team to take on Nottingham Forest (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)
The two teams drew 2-2 when they met at the City Ground last Sunday. Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave the Seasiders a two goal lead, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the Premier League outfit level.

Neil Critchley has made four changes to the team that produced a 2-0 victory over Exeter City in League One at the weekend, with Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Andy Lyons and Sonny Carey all coming in. Olly Casey, Karemoko Dembele and Kyle Joseph all drop to the bench, while, Hayden Coulson is cup tie.

A lot of effort has gone into preparing the pitch for tonight’s game, with a heated sheet placed on the surface in the days leading up to the fixture.

The winner of tonight’s tie will take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate in the fourth round on January 26.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Andy Lyons, CJ Hamilton, Sonny Carey, Jordan Rhodes.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Owen Dale, Kyle Joseph, Karamoko Dembele, Matty Virtue, Shayne Lavery, Olly Casey, Tashan Oakley-Boothe.

