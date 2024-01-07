Blackpool team news V Nottingham Forest: Missing midfielder involved as Seasiders name team for FA Cup tie
Neil Critchley has made two changes to the team that beat Lincoln City at Bloomfield Road on New Year’s Day.
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Andy Lyons come in for Owen Dale and Kyle Joseph.
Meanwhile, Kenny Dougall is named on the bench after missing the last six games due to a personal matter.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel-Lawrence, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Andy Lyons, Karamoko Dembele, CJ Hamilton, Jordan Rhodes.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Owen Dale, Kyle Joseph, Sonny Carey, Kenny Dougall, Matty Virtue, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dominic Thompson, Tashan Oakley-Boothe.