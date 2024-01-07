News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool team news V Nottingham Forest: Missing midfielder involved as Seasiders name team for FA Cup tie

Blackpool have named their team to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the third round of the FA Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT
Blackpool have named their team to take on Nottingham ForestBlackpool have named their team to take on Nottingham Forest
Blackpool have named their team to take on Nottingham Forest

Neil Critchley has made two changes to the team that beat Lincoln City at Bloomfield Road on New Year’s Day.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Andy Lyons come in for Owen Dale and Kyle Joseph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Kenny Dougall is named on the bench after missing the last six games due to a personal matter.

Most Popular

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel-Lawrence, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Andy Lyons, Karamoko Dembele, CJ Hamilton, Jordan Rhodes.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Owen Dale, Kyle Joseph, Sonny Carey, Kenny Dougall, Matty Virtue, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dominic Thompson, Tashan Oakley-Boothe.

Related topics:Nottingham ForestBlackpoolSeasidersKenny DougallKyle JosephNeil Critchley