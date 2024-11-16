Blackpool team news V Northampton Town: Three changes with key men returning to action
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Seasiders are currently enduring a six-game winless run in League One, and will be looking to bounce back from last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat away to Leyton Orient.
Steve Bruce has made three changes from the fixture at Brisbane Road.
James Husband makes his first start since the beginning of October after making his return from injury off the bench in the midweek EFL Trophy tie with Harrogate Town, while both Ryan Finnigan and Jordan Rhodes are also in the XI after starting at the Exercise Stadium.
Ollie Norburn is back on the bench following his two-month spell on the sidelines, with 17-year-old Terry Bondo also among the substitutes following his 30-minute appearance on Tuesday night.
Both Sonny Carey and Ashley Fletcher miss out completely.
Here is the full team: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Ryan Finnigan, CJ Hamilton, Kyle Joseph, Jordan Rhodes.
Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, Matthew Pennington, Ollie Norburn, Elliot Embleton, Hayden Coulson, Zac Ashworth, Terry Bondo.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.