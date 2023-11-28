News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool team news V Northampton Town: Neil Critchley makes key selection calls following back-to-back 4-0 wins

Blackpool have named their team to take on Northampton Town at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Nov 2023, 18:46 GMT
The Seasiders head into this one with a spring in their step following back-to-back 4-0 victories over both Shrewsbury Town and Portsmouth.

Neil Critchley has stuck with the team that enjoyed success in their previous two outings.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall Sonny Carey, Owen Dale, Karamoko Dembele, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Olly Casey, Callum Connolly, Albie Morgan, Kyle Joseph, Jensen Weir, Andy Lyons.

