Blackpool team news v Morecambe: Steven Gerrard academy product starts- while son of ex-Manchester City defender is named on youthful bench

Blackpool have named their team to take on Morecambe in their final group game of the EFL Trophy.
By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Nov 2023, 18:09 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 18:11 GMT
Neil Critchley has made 11 changes from the team that were defeated 1-0 by Bolton Wanderers in League One on Saturday, with a number of youngster included.

Olly Casey returns from suspension to captain the Seasiders, while Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel makes his first appearance of the season following a lengthy absence through injury.

Will Squires, Luke Mariette and Josh Miles all start, and are joined by a bench packed full of development squad players.

Blackpool have named their team to take on MorecambeBlackpool have named their team to take on Morecambe
Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Doug Tharme, Olly Casey, Will Squires, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Jensen Weir, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Luke Mariette, Andy Lyons, Josh Miles, Jake Beesley.

Substitutes: Mackenzie Chapman, Tayt Trusty, Kwaku Donkor, Jaden Jones, Josh Nyame, Donovan Lescott, Johnson Opawole.

