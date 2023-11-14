Blackpool team news v Morecambe: Steven Gerrard academy product starts- while son of ex-Manchester City defender is named on youthful bench
and live on Freeview channel 276
Neil Critchley has made 11 changes from the team that were defeated 1-0 by Bolton Wanderers in League One on Saturday, with a number of youngster included.
Olly Casey returns from suspension to captain the Seasiders, while Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel makes his first appearance of the season following a lengthy absence through injury.
Will Squires, Luke Mariette and Josh Miles all start, and are joined by a bench packed full of development squad players.
Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Doug Tharme, Olly Casey, Will Squires, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Jensen Weir, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Luke Mariette, Andy Lyons, Josh Miles, Jake Beesley.
Substitutes: Mackenzie Chapman, Tayt Trusty, Kwaku Donkor, Jaden Jones, Josh Nyame, Donovan Lescott, Johnson Opawole.