Blackpool team news V Liverpool U21s: Seasiders change entire XI for EFL Trophy tie with youngsters included
The Seasiders currently sit second in Group E, with their 4-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra back in September being their only outing in the competition so far this season.
Steve Bruce has opted to change his entire XI from Saturday’s 2-0 win away to Gillingham in the FA Cup.
Harry Tyrer is among the notable inclusions, with the Everton loanee back in goal, while Elkan Baggott makes his return from injury in the back four.
Meanwhile, a number of youngsters are involved. After featuring in the last round, Spencer Knight and Theo Upton both start, and could be joined by other members of the U18s who fill the bench.
Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Dominic Thompson, Matthew Pennington, Elkan Baggott, Zac Ashworth, Ryan Finnigan, Theo Upton, Spencer Knight, Jake Beesley, Ashley Fletcher, Jordan Rhodes.
Substitutes: Mackenzie Chapman, Terry Bondo, Takudzwa Gwanzura, Ky-Mani Leliendal, Oluchukwu, Jack Richardson, Gabriel Schluter.