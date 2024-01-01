Blackpool team news V Lincoln City: Three changes from the defeat to Port Vale

News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool have named their team to take on Lincoln City at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 14:03 GMT
The Seasiders endured a poor end to 2023 and will be hoping for a brighter start to the new calendar year.

Neil Critchley has made three changes from the defeat to Port Vale on Friday evening. Ollie Norburn and Jake Beesley both drop out of the starting line-up through injury, with Matty Virtue and Kyle Joseph coming in.

Meanwhile, Owen Dale replaces Dom Thompson.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Albie Morgan, Matty Virtue, Owen Dale, Karamoko Dembele, Kyle Joseph, Jordan Rhodes.

Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Marvin Ekpiteta, Doug Tharme, Dom Thompson, Sonny Carey, Sonny Carey, Tashan Oakley-Boothe.

